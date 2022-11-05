Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 5

Sat, 11/05/2022 - 14:34
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Ethereum (ETH) have enough power to keep rising?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 5
Bulls are still controlling the situation even on the weekend as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has not shown as much growth as Bitcoin (BTC). However, its price has still risen by 1.11%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise today, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the local support level at $1,635.70, which means that bears might seize the initiative. If that happens, the fall might lead to a test of the $1,600 zone by the end of the week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

A similar situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate has bounced back to the resistance level at $1,662. If the candle fails to close above it, traders can expect a fall to the $1,550-$1,600 area within the nearest days.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $1,407 mark. While the price is above the $1,500 area, buyers are more powerful than sellers. However, bulls might need more time to get power for a further move.

Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $1,600-$1,700 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,634 at press time.

