Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 5

Bulls are still controlling the situation even on the weekend as most of the coins are in the green zone.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has not shown as much growth as Bitcoin (BTC). However, its price has still risen by 1.11%.
Despite the rise today, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the local support level at $1,635.70, which means that bears might seize the initiative. If that happens, the fall might lead to a test of the $1,600 zone by the end of the week.
A similar situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate has bounced back to the resistance level at $1,662. If the candle fails to close above it, traders can expect a fall to the $1,550-$1,600 area within the nearest days.
From the midterm point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $1,407 mark. While the price is above the $1,500 area, buyers are more powerful than sellers. However, bulls might need more time to get power for a further move.
Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $1,600-$1,700 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,634 at press time.