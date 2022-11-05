Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 5

Original U.Today article

Does Ethereum (ETH) have enough power to keep rising?

Bulls are still controlling the situation even on the weekend as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Ethereum (ETH) has not shown as much growth as Bitcoin (BTC). However, its price has still risen by 1.11%.

Despite the rise today, Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the local support level at $1,635.70, which means that bears might seize the initiative. If that happens, the fall might lead to a test of the $1,600 zone by the end of the week.

A similar situation is on the daily time frame, as the rate has bounced back to the resistance level at $1,662. If the candle fails to close above it, traders can expect a fall to the $1,550-$1,600 area within the nearest days.

From the midterm point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has entered the bullish zone after the breakout of the $1,407 mark. While the price is above the $1,500 area, buyers are more powerful than sellers. However, bulls might need more time to get power for a further move.

Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $1,600-$1,700 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,634 at press time.