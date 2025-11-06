Enormous 20x XRP Short Opened: Down We Go?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is already responding to a big whale’s recent high-leverage wager against XRP. On-chain and exchange data show that a new wallet opened a massive 20x leveraged short position against XRP worth over $20.5 million, depositing $7 million USDC into Hyperliquid.

As of press time, XRP is trading at about $2.30, down more than 1.5% for the day, continuing its consistent downward trend from the $3.50 region earlier this year. A distinctly pessimistic picture has been painted by the price movement over the last few weeks. XRP was rejected close to the $2.60-$2.70 zone, a crucial level indicated by the 50-day EMA (blue) and the 200-day EMA (black), failing to break above the descending resistance line. The breakout from this rising consolidation pattern has strengthened the overall downtrend and rekindled selling pressure.

Technical indicators bolster the pessimistic view. The RSI is declining close to 40, indicating waning momentum without being sufficiently oversold to cause a relief rally. Additionally, volume has increased on red days, demonstrating that sellers are still in complete control. If XRP drops below $2.20, it may be exposed to further losses as it moves toward the next structural and psychological support around $2.00 or even $1.85, where buying interest may surface.

The timing of this leveraged short is critical. This 20x position on a volatile altcoin is an example of a high-leverage position that increases risk and conviction. This trade seems to be a purposeful, high-confidence directional bet on XRP’s decline rather than a hedge because it was supported by a newly funded wallet rather than recycled margin. This development supports investors’ growing short-term pessimism.

The path of least resistance will continue to decline unless XRP regains the $2.60-$2.70 resistance region and experiences fresh volume inflows. If the whale is correct, XRP may be on the verge of yet another painful correction, and the market may not be able to handle the strain.