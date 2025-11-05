XRP Price Analysis for November 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bears are controlling the situation on the market in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 1.63% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $2.2562.

However, if bulls can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect a test of the $2.30 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. However, if the candle closes far from yesterday's bar's low, traders may witness a bounce back to the $2.40 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the bar closes near its low (with no long wick), the decline is likely to continue to the $2 area.

XRP is trading at $2.2353 at press time.