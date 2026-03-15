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    Dormant Shiba Inu Investor Dumps Billions of SHIB for 83% Loss After Buying March 2024 Top

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 15/03/2026 - 18:10
    A dormant Shiba Inu (SHIB) shark investor just exited their position on Binance, locking in a massive $422,000 loss. After buying 14.5B SHIB at the March 2024 peak, the whale capitulated with an 83% deficit, ending two years of dreadful holding.
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    Dormant Shiba Inu Investor Dumps Billions of SHIB for 83% Loss After Buying March 2024 Top
    Cover image via U.Today

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    A mid-tier crypto investor, this category is often referred to on the crypto market as a “shark,” decided to get rid of his Shiba Inu (SHIB) holdings, locking in a crushing loss of 83.2% in dollar terms. As it became known thanks to data from the Arkham platform, the owner of wallet "0xb0e8" today broke a two-year silence, executing a series of transactions to the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance.

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    Buy top, sell bottom: Shiba Inu (SHIB) edition

    The chronology of this SHIB "hodling" episode is, to the core, a true story of crypto in a nutshell. First, two years ago, in March 2024, the "shark investor" withdrew 14.5 billion SHIB from Binance’s hot wallet. At that moment, the market value of the position was more than half a million dollars.

    Article image
    Chronology of Wallet '0xb0e8' Transactions with Shiba Inu (SHIB), Source: Arkham

    Then a period of inactivity followed, and for two years the wallet remained practically inactive. The only transactions during this time were various spam transfers. And just an hour ago, the investor transferred all his reserves, those same 14.5 billion SHIB, back to Binance. The position literally lost more than 83% over two years, or $422,000.

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    ByGamza Khanzadaev
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    Those who remember March 2024 know that the price of SHIB reached its latest peak at that time. In just two weeks, the Shiba Inu token rose to $0.00004546, marking an astonishing 372% increase since the beginning of March.

    Article image
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Action Since 2024 to March 2026, Source: TradingView

    Now trading at $0.00000585, this means that the price of SHIB has fallen about 87% since that moment. Which means that the “shark” investor from today’s story did, in fact, buy at the very top of SHIB two years ago.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
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