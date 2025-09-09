XRP Futures Go Live on BitMEX in Latest Quarterly Listings

Advertisement

The BitMEX exchange, which is one of the leading trading platforms for trading crypto derivatives, has rolled out a new set of quarterly futures contracts that cover major cryptocurrencies, including XRP.

The aforementioned contracts officially went live earlier this Tuesday.

Quarterly futures, explained

Futures make it possible to trade the price of XRP without owning it.

Unlike perpetual swaps that never expire, quarterly XRP futures have a fixed expiry date. Traders typically use such products for arbitrage or hedging.

For instance, the XRPZ25 contract, which went live on Sept. 9, will expire and settle based on the XRP spot price on Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, the XRPU25 contract, which became available on June 10, will expire on Sept. 26.

BitMEX's XRP offerings

BitMEX's perpetual futures for the XRP token initially went live back in 2020.

The cryptocurrency trading platform also enabled spot trading for the XRP token back in March 2024.

This January, the BitMEX exchange also introduced multi-asset margining, making it possible to use the Ripple-linked token as collateral for derivatives trading.

Later this year, the trading platform also expanded its options offering with XRP.