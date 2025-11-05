AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Ranked Above Solana and Dogecoin by Kaiko

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 14:01
    XRP now boasts institutional credibility, deep liquidity, and wide exchange access, making it comparable to BTC and ETH in market maturity.
    Cover image via U.Today
    In the Kaiko Crypto Asset Ranking for Q3 2025, XRP is ranked jointly at #2 alongside Ether (ETH)

    The firm has placed XRP ahead of all other altcoins, including Solana and Cardano.   

    The cryptocurrency has received an AA rating with an overall score of 95.

    The cryptocurrency has scored 100 in multiple categories (liquidity, market depth, and exchange availability). When it comes to these metrics, it has matched Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Notably, institutional adoption is also at 100. The same applies to derivatives (market maturity). XRP now boasts an extremely robust derivatives market and price stability similar to top-tier assets.

    Outstripping Stellar 

    For comparison, Stellar has only managed to receive a B rating. Despite being historically associated with the XRP token, Stellar lags far behind in all categories except exchange availability.

