Dogecoin (DOGE) Risks Adding Zero to Price by End of 2025

According to the latest price projections, Dogecoin’s price setup looks like a time bomb with a slow fuse. It turns out the break under $0.18 was not manipulation or an accidental slip but the final line keeping DOGE from reopening the path back toward $0.12. What's even worse, it may be below $0.10 by the end of 2025.

Thus, prominent analyst Ali Martinez revealed how the DOGE chart now sits inside a prolonged channel, where every rebound runs into the same wall of trapped sell supply, and nothing about the current conjecture suggests the market wants to defend this zone anymore from Dogecoin.

If the projection plays out as it usually does, the next 12 months for Dogecoin will be more painful. A dip to $0.16 looks almost guaranteed this quarter, followed by a slow crawl into $0.14-$0.12 territory through the end of the year.

By the end 2025, the coveted $0.10 level may stop being fantasy and start looking like the new fair value zone. It is not a crash setup — it is erosion, the kind of drawn-out decline that happens when no one left is willing to buy the dip and the hype phase has already expired.

DOGE history matches crash perfectly

Every strong spring rebound in Dogecoin has ended the same way — enthusiasm burns out, trading volume collapses and the chart quietly bleeds for months.

Unless the market pulls a surprise rally and reclaims $0.18 per DOGE fast, the meme coin’s most probable path is down the slope it has already begun on — slow, mechanical and ending near $0.12, where the extra zero waits to come back home.