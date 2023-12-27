DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for December 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are again back in the game; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.21% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is under bears' pressure as it is cannot come back to the middle of the channel.

If buyers lose the $0.09 mark, the drop may continue to the support of $0.08380 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.09215 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of SHIB is looking more positive on the daily time frame, as it has not declined far from the resistance. If the rate returns to the $0.00001136 level, traders are likely to see a breakout to the $0.000012 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001072 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK is the biggest loser today, going down by almost 13%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the level of $0.00001742. Until the price is below that mark, bears remain more powerful than bulls, and there is still a chance to see a further drop.

BONK is trading at $0.00001571 at press time.