NEAR Price Analysis for December 26

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

NEAR/USD

NEAR is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 14.31%.

Despite today's sharp blast, the price of NEAR is falling on the hourly chart after a false breakout of the local resistance level of $4.612.

If nothing changes by the end of the day, the decline may lead to the test of the $4.20-$4.30 area tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's peak. If it happens below $4.347, one can expect a drop to the vital zone of $4 by the end of the week.

On the bigger chart, there are no bearish signals yet as the price of NEAR keeps rising after a breakout of the $3.443 level. Until the rate is above that mark, buyers remain more powerful than sellers.

NEAR is trading at $4.422 at press time.