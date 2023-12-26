Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

NEAR Price Analysis for December 26

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does NEAR have enough power to keep rising?
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 18:00
NEAR Price Analysis for December 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
NEAR chart by CoinStats

NEAR/USD

NEAR is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 14.31%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp blast, the price of NEAR is falling on the hourly chart after a false breakout of the local resistance level of $4.612. 

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24

If nothing changes by the end of the day, the decline may lead to the test of the $4.20-$4.30 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's peak. If it happens below $4.347, one can expect a drop to the vital zone of $4 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, there are no bearish signals yet as the price of NEAR keeps rising after a breakout of the $3.443 level. Until the rate is above that mark, buyers remain more powerful than sellers.

NEAR is trading at $4.422 at press time.

#NEARUSD
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image "Crypto King" Barry Silbert Steps Down from Grayscale's Board
2023/12/26 18:02
"Crypto King" Barry Silbert Steps Down from Grayscale's Board
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shibarium Achieves Significant New Milestone, XRP Sees 74% Volume Spike on Christmas, Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/26 18:02
Shibarium Achieves Significant New Milestone, XRP Sees 74% Volume Spike on Christmas, Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ex-Binance CEO CZ Might Be Headed to Prison, But BNB Price Is Pumping
2023/12/26 18:02
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Might Be Headed to Prison, But BNB Price Is Pumping
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

NEAR Price Analysis for December 26
NEAR Price Analysis for December 26
"Crypto King" Barry Silbert Steps Down from Grayscale's Board
"Crypto King" Barry Silbert Steps Down from Grayscale's Board
Shibarium Achieves Significant New Milestone, XRP Sees 74% Volume Spike on Christmas, Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shibarium Achieves Significant New Milestone, XRP Sees 74% Volume Spike on Christmas, Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Might Be Headed to Prison, But BNB Price Is Pumping
Ex-Binance CEO CZ Might Be Headed to Prison, But BNB Price Is Pumping
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 26
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 26
Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm
Elon Musk's Cryptic Tweet Raises SHIB, XRP, DOGE Armies' Enthusiasm
Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
Cardano Lead Dev Teases Thrilling 2024 Plans Involving Arbitrum and Mina Protocol
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) Jumps 10% as Demand Returns
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
2.28 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tokens Moved out of Binance - What's Happening?
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
Top Upcoming SHIB Product List Revealed by Shiba Inu Team
Show all
Advertisement
AD