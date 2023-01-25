Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for January 25

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of DOGE going to last?
Bears are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.62% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, DOGE is feeling bearish as the price is located near the support level at $0.08267.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, there are chances to see a breakout, followed by the drop to the $0.081-$0.082 zone tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the situation is different. The rate has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.08210. Until the price is above that mark, one can expect a correction to the middle of the channel in the $0.088-$0.09 area.

DOGE/BTC chart byTradingView

The rate of DOGE keeps falling on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC). Possible growth is possible only if buyers restore the price above the 0.0000040 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.08326 at press time.

