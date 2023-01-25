DOGE Price Analysis for January 25

Original U.Today article

How long is drop of DOGE going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 4.62% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, DOGE is feeling bearish as the price is located near the support level at $0.08267.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative until the end of the day, there are chances to see a breakout, followed by the drop to the $0.081-$0.082 zone tomorrow.

On the bigger chart, the situation is different. The rate has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.08210. Until the price is above that mark, one can expect a correction to the middle of the channel in the $0.088-$0.09 area.

The rate of DOGE keeps falling on the daily time frame against Bitcoin (BTC). Possible growth is possible only if buyers restore the price above the 0.0000040 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.08326 at press time.