DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 20

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.42% over the past 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has fixed below the $0.062 mark, which means that sellers remain more powerful than buyers.
If today's candle closes near the $0.061 mark, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing drop to the support level at $0.05975.
DOGE is trading at $0.06102 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is no exception to the rule, falling by 1%.
From the technical point of view, sellers are trying to break the $0.000007 mark. If the closure happens near that level, one can expect a drop to the $0.00000650 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000702 at press time.