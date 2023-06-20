DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 20

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears keep controlling the situation on the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.42% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has fixed below the $0.062 mark, which means that sellers remain more powerful than buyers.

If today's candle closes near the $0.061 mark, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing drop to the support level at $0.05975.

DOGE is trading at $0.06102 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is no exception to the rule, falling by 1%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, sellers are trying to break the $0.000007 mark. If the closure happens near that level, one can expect a drop to the $0.00000650 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000702 at press time.