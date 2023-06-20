Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 20

Tue, 06/20/2023 - 16:15
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins can rise shortly?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 20
Bears keep controlling the situation on the market, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.42% over the past 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has fixed below the $0.062 mark, which means that sellers remain more powerful than buyers.

If today's candle closes near the $0.061 mark, there is a high possibility of seeing an ongoing drop to the support level at $0.05975.

DOGE is trading at $0.06102 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is no exception to the rule, falling by 1%.

From the technical point of view, sellers are trying to break the $0.000007 mark. If the closure happens near that level, one can expect a drop to the $0.00000650 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000702 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

