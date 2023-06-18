Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 18

Denys Serhiichuk
How long can bounce back of meme coins last?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 18
Most of the coins have entered a correction zone, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.17% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 0.70%.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is approaching the resistance at $0.06289.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.065 zone in the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06239 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained more than DOGE, rising by 5.75%.

The rate of SHIB has continued rising after yesterday's bullish candle closure. If the bar closes with no long wicks, one can expect a test of the resistance at $0.00000778 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000729 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

