DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 18

Original U.Today article

How long can bounce back of meme coins last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins have entered a correction zone, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.17% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 0.70%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is approaching the resistance at $0.06289.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.065 zone in the upcoming week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06239 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained more than DOGE, rising by 5.75%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB has continued rising after yesterday's bullish candle closure. If the bar closes with no long wicks, one can expect a test of the resistance at $0.00000778 by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000729 at press time.