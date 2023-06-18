DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for June 18

Most of the coins have entered a correction zone, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has fallen by 0.17% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 0.70%.
Image by TradingView
On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is approaching the resistance at $0.06289.
If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.065 zone in the upcoming week.
DOGE is trading at $0.06239 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained more than DOGE, rising by 5.75%.
Image by TradingView
The rate of SHIB has continued rising after yesterday's bullish candle closure. If the bar closes with no long wicks, one can expect a test of the resistance at $0.00000778 by the end of the month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000729 at press time.