    Did XRP Just Lose Most Important Support of 2025?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 9/10/2025 - 10:49
    XRP practically in freefall, with most of traction practically disappearing here
    Did XRP Just Lose Most Important Support of 2025?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The 100-day EMA, which has frequently served as the boundary between recovery and decline, is one of XRP’s most significant technical levels of 2025, and it has now been officially broken through.

    XRP in trouble

    A decline toward $2.50 in the near future may be accelerated by the breakdown, which indicates that XRP is having difficulty finding any significant support. XRP has lost about 3% in the past day, wiping out several days of gains, and is currently trading at about $2.179.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A structural shift in sentiment is reflected in the move below the 100 EMA (orange line on the chart), which is more than just a temporary correction. Throughout Q4, the 100 EMA served as a dynamic support level, enabling XRP to hold onto its range in spite of macro uncertainty. The technical outlook is now firmly bearish after it was lost.

    The 200-day EMA, which has historically been a powerful defensive zone for XRP, is located close to $2.64, the next significant support. The path of least resistance, however, points downward as volume tapers off and momentum indicators like the RSI drift below 45. A retest of $2.50 appears not only feasible but also more likely if the price is unable to hold above $2.64.

    XRP stepping down

    The fact that XRP keeps printing lower highs within a larger descending triangle pattern, indicating ongoing weakness, adds to the pressure. The market’s skepticism regarding the token’s short-term potential is strengthened by each unsuccessful rebound, and traders are now watching the $2.50 zone as the final possible pivot point before a more significant correction occurs.

    It is unlikely that the market will experience a sustained bullish reversal this quarter unless XRP can swiftly regain the 100 EMA and set new higher lows. The technical structure indicates that XRP is approaching a vulnerable phase, which could reshape its trajectory for the rest of 2025, as momentum is waning and no obvious catalyst is in sight.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
