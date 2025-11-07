Delisting Alert: Binance to Ax Perpetual Contracts for Two Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent notice, major crypto exchange Binance has issued a delisting alert on the perpetual contracts of two tokens, decentraland (MANA) and MutiversX (EGLD).

Advertisement

In an announcement, Binance stated it will be delisting COIN-M MANAUSD and EGLDUSD perpetual contracts with underlying assets, decentraland (MANA) and MutiversX (EGLD) on Nov. 13.

Binance Futures will be closing all positions and afterwards conduct an automatic settlement on COIN-M MANAUSD and EGLDUSD perpetual contracts on Nov. 13 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.

To this effect, users will not be allowed to open new positions for the aforementioned contract(s) starting from Nov. 13 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC). In addition, users are urged to close any open positions prior to the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement as well as potential losses.

Advertisement

Binance updates

In listing news, the STABLEUSDT perpetual contract arrives to Binance futures premarket trading with up to 5x leverage in order to increase the list of trading choices offered and to improve users’ trading experience.

Binance recently released its latest proof-of-reserves snapshot (as of Nov. 1). Binance reported 606,356 BTC held for users (reserve ratio 102.11%), 4.09 million ETH (100.00%), 37.88 million BNB (112.95%) and 34.73 billion USDT (107.45%).

Yesterday, Binance in Latin America signed an agreement with the City of Buenos Aires government to promote responsible crypto adoption. The agreement will mark a fundamental step in bringing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies closer to the daily lives of citizens in Argentina, a relevant market with significant crypto adoption.

Binance CEO Richard Teng has warned of a recent surge in phishing scams on WhatsApp, urging the crypto community to stay alert: "Seeing more phishing scams on WhatsApp lately. Please stay cautious -Binance will never message you in groups about investments or funds. If in doubt, verify first."