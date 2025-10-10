'Crypto Mom' Peirce Issues Scam Warning

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce has taken to the X social media platform to warn about a fake Telegram profile impersonating her.

"The person who is claiming to be me is trying to scam people," Pierce said.

That said, one has to be extremely gullible to think that Peirce (for some obscure reason) is sliding into their direct messages to promote a random coin or a giveaway sham.

"Hey guys, this is totally weird but I sent one bitcoin to an SEC commissioner because she said she would send me two back and I haven't gotten anything yet. Should I be worried? " https://t.co/iD2qzaI1zr
October 10, 2025

As reported by U.Today, a similar warning was recently issued by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who clarified that he did not have a Telegram account. CZ complained that he could not use Telegram due to his phone being constantly spammed with messages that he could not disable.

The thing is that Telegram does not allow blocking DMs from random users who know your handle, which is why public figures tend to stay away from the popular messenger (or at least refrain from revealing their handles to the general pubic).

"Crypto mom" demands accountability

Peirce, who is affectionately known as the "crypto mom," has been the staunchest cryptocurrency proponent at the SEC for years.

Despite the fact that the SEC has abandoned the widely criticized "regulation by enforcement" approach championed by former boss Gensler and dropped various cases against crypto companies, Peirce made it clear that the agency would have little tolerance for bad actors during the Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, which took place in May.

She has also stated that speculators should not expect government bailouts when dealing with meme coins or other questionable crypto assets.