AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Issues Scam Warning

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 6:14
    If you happen to receive a DM from Hester Peirce on Telegram, that's not her
    Advertisement
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Issues Scam Warning
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce has taken to the X social media platform to warn about a fake Telegram profile impersonating her. 

    Advertisement

    "The person who is claiming to be me is trying to scam people," Pierce said. 

    That said, one has to be extremely gullible to think that Peirce (for some obscure reason) is sliding into their direct messages to promote a random coin or a giveaway sham. 

    HOT Stories
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here
    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest

    As reported by U.Today, a similar warning was recently issued by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, who clarified that he did not have a Telegram account. CZ complained that he could not use Telegram due to his phone being constantly spammed with messages that he could not disable.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/01/2025 - 14:22
    Bitcoin to Hit $1,000,000? Telegram CEO Says Scarcity Could Drive Surge
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The thing is that Telegram does not allow blocking DMs from random users who know your handle, which is why public figures tend to stay away from the popular messenger (or at least refrain from revealing their handles to the general pubic).

    "Crypto mom" demands accountability 

    Peirce, who is affectionately known as the "crypto mom," has been the staunchest cryptocurrency proponent at the SEC for years. 

    Despite the fact that the SEC has abandoned the widely criticized "regulation by enforcement" approach championed by former boss Gensler and dropped various cases against crypto companies, Peirce made it clear that the agency would have little tolerance for bad actors during the Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, which took place in May. 

    She has also stated that speculators should not expect government bailouts when dealing with meme coins or other questionable crypto assets. 

    #Cryptocurrency Scam #Hester Peirce
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 5:19
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 10, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dreamcash Celebrates 100,000 Waitlist Signups with Exclusive $50k Giveaway Series
    Fanable Gets $11.5M to Power the Future of Pokémon & Collectibles; $COLLECT Token Farming Goes Live Now
    How Maya Preferred is Redefining the Future of Crypto Investing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 6:14
    'Crypto Mom' Peirce Issues Scam Warning
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 10, 2025 - 5:19
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 10, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all