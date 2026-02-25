Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Is Completely Baseless, XRP's Stabilization Price Level Nears $1.20, Bitcoin Dives Below $62,720

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Due to the lack of a solid basis for a bullish recovery, the whole cryptocurrency market is currently trading in a structurally weak position. Smaller assets like Shiba Inu are not interesting for retail investors due to their lack of volatility, and larger assets like XRP and BTC lost their attractiveness after the global de-risking and the rally of precious metals. Let's take a deeper dive and analyze recovery possibilities and scenarios that might turn into reality sooner than expected.

Shiba Inu efforts worthless

The lack of a clear support system is one of the primary problems. Prior recovery efforts have frequently failed, relying instead on local consolidation zones or rising trendlines that momentarily slowed the decline. Because of this, SHIB is currently operating in an area with little historical support and low confidence. Because there is no solid technical floor, the market is essentially drifting, which makes the current situation essentially baseless.

Concern is heightened by a significant decline in market activity. Reduced participation frequently results in less buying pressure and thinner liquidity, which facilitates price declines on comparatively small selling waves. Declining interest is another indication of decreased activity, which has historically made recoveries less credible and slower. During a downtrend, the market typically stays defensive rather than moving into accumulation when participation declines.

A difficult outlook is produced by the combination of declining activity and weak structure. Any upward movement runs the risk of becoming a brief bounce rather than a real reversal if there isnl not a noticeable increase in volume or a strong reaction at support. Because gradual declines frequently precede sharper volatility once key levels fail, this dynamic may make conditions more problematic than they currently appear.

Will XRP finally bottom out?

As the asset approaches the lows that previously formed a double bottom in early 2026, XRP is getting closer to a critical zone, where the price may start stabilizing. The market is now getting close to a historical reaction area that might once more draw buying interest following weeks of continuous downside pressure and an obvious bearish trend. Even though there is currently no confirmation, the imminence of this level makes the upcoming sessions particularly crucial for XRPs short-term prospects.

Technically speaking, there is still a lot of pressure on XRP. The overall structure is characterized by lower highs and lower lows, and the price is still trading below major moving averages. This indicates the continued dominance of sellers in the overall trend. But market movements are rarely linear, and historically strong reaction zones frequently turn into places where momentum slows.

At the moment, the approach to the same zone that previously generated a double bottom pattern is crucial. Before attempting a rebound, the price was able to stabilize after that earlier formation signaled a brief exhaustion of selling. Now that XRP is moving back toward those levels, it is impossible to rule out the possibility of a repeat of that situation.

Reversal is not always the result of stabilization, though. Only when buyers actively participate and the price stays above the lows does a double bottom take on significance. The market might easily break through support and carry on its downward trend in the absence of a clear defense of this region. As a result, the future price movement becomes more significant than the level.

It makes sense to be ready for a similar result to the prior pattern at this time. Instead of immediately extending losses, the market may enter a consolidation phase if XRP is able to slow its decline and create a new base close to the current zone.

Bitcoin loses even more

Bitcoin has dropped below $63,000, a move that has significant psychological and technical implications for the market. The break below this level indicates that the recent consolidation phase has not produced the stability that many traders were hoping for, and that bearish pressure is still holding sway. Now that the price is falling below a critical level, the market is moving into a more vulnerable phase, where it is more difficult to overlook downside risks.

Because this zone had been serving as the final significant short-term defense following weeks of volatility, the decline below $62,720 is especially significant. A brief attempt by the price to establish a tightening structure, which would have indicated potential stabilization, was unsuccessful, indicating waning demand. Markets frequently move from hesitancy into continuation moves once support levels start to break consecutively.

Given the current structure, this point can be viewed as Bitcoin's last resort. Maintaining above the low-$60,000 range would have given the asset the opportunity to establish a foundation and possibly try to recover. When it is lost, it suggests that sellers are regaining ground and that market trust is eroding. The wider cryptocurrency industry is often affected when a significant asset such as Bitcoin loses a significant psychological level.

Right now, the main issue is that there is not any solid support right below the current price. Another wave of selling pressure on Bitcoin may occur if bearish momentum persists and traders reevaluate risk and short-term positioning.

Bitcoin is still in a precarious situation right now. Though it obviously moves the market into a higher-risk environment, the breakdown below $63,000 does not ensure a collapse. The current situation creates the possibility of a deeper decline, which might characterize the following stage of the market cycle unless buyers swiftly recover lost ground and stabilize the price.