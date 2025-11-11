Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Ends? 26 EMA Resistance Activated

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rebound of SHIB is stalling at dynamic resistance, as one might anticipate. After pushing into the 26-EMA, the price stalled and printed consecutive upper wicks close to $0.0000100-$0.0000109. Since the breakdown in October, that EMA has shifted from support to resistance, and it is currently trending downward, compressing any attempts at upside into a narrowing range. As a result, momentum diminishes as soon as the band is priced.

Shiba Inu stays up

The structure remains unchanged, with a series of unsuccessful retests on the 50-EMA and 100-EMA above, and lower highs since late September. A full bearish moving-average stack encloses SHIB as the 200-EMA continues to roll over overhead. Additionally, volume isn’t supporting a shift in the trend, red days continue to exhibit rapid, strong spikes, while green days aren’t growing significantly. Distribution, not accumulation, is what that is.

Bulls need a clear close above the 26-EMA, and then between $0.0000108 and $0.0000115, which is where the 50-EMA is located, in order to change the likelihood of another leg down. This bounce appears to be a traditional bear flag into resistance in the absence of that. A retest of $0.0000094-$0.0000090 is opened by a daily close below $0.0000100. If you lose that shelf, the $0.0000084 vacuum will be real.

Shiba Inu recovery is possible

There is no bullish divergence against the October lows, and the RSI is in the neutral to weak mid-40s. Rallies are sell-the-rip until you witness a higher low above $0.0000095 and an EMA flip (26-EMA flattening, price holding above it). In the end, the 26-EMA is carrying out its duties. The recovery of SHIB is a pause within a larger downtrend rather than a shift in trend.

The invalidation is simple if you’re long: step aside if you lose $0.0000095 on growing volume. Demand a daily close above the 50-EMA with increasing volume while you wait for confirmation. Until then, the path of least resistance stays downward or at most sideways, and upside is capped.

For now, market psychology remains firmly defensive, traders are fading rallies rather than chasing them, and funding rates mirror the lack of conviction. Unless liquidity rotates decisively back into SHIB and breaks the pattern of weak follow-through, the token risks grinding lower in a controlled bleed, reflecting a market that’s correcting excess enthusiasm rather than finding true accumulation.