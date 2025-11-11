XRP Price Analysis for November 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is facing a correction after a few days of growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 3.35% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP remains bearish as it is near the local support of $2.4450. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, there is a high chance to see a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $2.40 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of XRP has once again bounced off the resistance of $2.5549.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a test of the $2.35-$2.40 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price is far from key levels. The volume is low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves over the next few days. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $2.40-$2.50 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.4629 at press time.