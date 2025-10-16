Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Downtrend Confirmed, Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom to Secure $120,000?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is not receiving enough inflows, which is essentially leading to a continuation of a downtrend that was triggered by the flash-crash on the market we witnessed only a few days ago. Right now, smaller assets like SHIB and SOL are actively trying to recover, while Bitcoin might have finally found a local bottom.

SHIB's key level

Shiba Inu has officially entered a downtrend, and the technical structure does not favor optimism in the near future. Following several days of trading close to important support levels, SHIB has clearly broken below the $0.0000110 region, and the market is starting to acknowledge that the token has essentially added another zero to its chart. This development represents a significant structural and psychological change for the meme coin.

SHIB, a former retail favorite, is currently facing a void below current levels, as no strong support zones remain until well below $0.0000090. With the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs (orange, blue and black) sloping downward and a clearly extended sequence of lower highs and lower lows, the chart further supports the bearish bias. From the standpoint of the larger market, this is a trend confirmation rather than merely a brief correction.

Strong seller conviction is indicated by the large volume spike during the initial breakdown, whereas weak buying pressure is indicated by the subsequent muted rebound. Shiba Inu is more likely to continue drifting lower and consolidating in the newly formed price range as momentum dies down.

Technically speaking, the market has also disproved the larger symmetrical triangle pattern that had given SHIB midterm guidance since the summer. Given that structure’s disruption, traders are reassessing SHIB’s chances and preparing for a possible retest below $0.0000090, which, if downward pressure continues, may soon establish itself as the new standard.

At this point, the downward trend is confirmed and not speculative. SHIB’s chances of a robust recovery in the near future are low unless a significant catalyst reenters the picture, like a massive burn event or an unanticipated market-wide reversal. With market confidence steadily declining, the token has formally entered a period of sustained weakness.

Solana stabilizes successfully

Solana has quietly stabilized around the $200 mark, and that consistency alone is beginning to draw attention, particularly as the majority of major cryptocurrencies still struggle with volatility and unpredictable price swings. Solana’s relative stability is generating comparisons that might signal the beginning of a possible change in market sentiment, as Ethereum experiences increased uncertainty following its most recent decline below $4,000.

Over the past few weeks, Solana has shown a pattern that is very different from Ethereum’s: stronger recoveries off support levels, tighter trading ranges and fewer abrupt corrections. The 200-day EMA’s recent recovery from just under $190 shows that SOL’s buyers are still in complete control. Solana’s order books have demonstrated depth and stability, laying the groundwork for more gradual but sustainable growth, in contrast to Ethereum, which is still vulnerable to strong liquidation waves.

However, momentum is insufficient on its own. In order to genuinely surpass Ethereum in this cycle, Solana needs to attract more market activity, specifically steady trading volume and confirmation above important resistance levels around $216-$220. If the general mood of the market cooperates, a breakout there might set up Solana for a fresh test of its 2025 highs, with possible targets in the $240-$250 range.

The main factor contributing to Solana’s increasing popularity is its ability to withstand market turbulence. When other altcoins struggle, its operational strength has translated into price stability because its network is still among the fastest and most active in the ecosystem. Solana has a distinct edge because of its ability to remain calm in the face of chaos, even though it may be too soon to declare it the new leader over Ethereum.

In fact, Solana might emerge as the most notable performer of Q4, 2025, and perhaps the next standard for smart contract platforms, if momentum keeps up and support keeps building at $200.

Bitcoin is finally stopping

Bitcoin may be about to form a double-bottom pattern, one of the most promising reversal structures in technical analysis. The market’s biggest cryptocurrency seems to be stabilizing around the $112,000-$113,000 range after weeks of volatility and steep retracements, suggesting that a significant accumulation phase may be about to begin.

Bulls are still active, as evidenced by the subsequent recovery above the 100-day EMA, despite the initial dip near the $110,000 support earlier this month that caused significant liquidation and a wave of panic selling. Bitcoin appears to be testing the same area once more right now, which could indicate the second leg of this well-known formation.

Bitcoin’s recent performance indicates resilience, even in the face of slight intraday corrections. The 200-day EMA (black line) is still a strong level of support that offers a technical buffer against any significant decline. Even though they are not yet bullish, momentum indicators such as the RSI are clearly indicating that selling pressure is waning.

Although a further drop in price is still possible, it seems unlikely given Bitcoin’s structure and volume dynamics. Bitcoin is unlikely to sustain a break below $108,000 unless the market is shocked by a significant macro catalyst. A breakout above $116,000 could confirm the formation and draw a wave of technical buying if the pattern fully develops in the upcoming days.

Essentially, the Bitcoin chart suggests a period of calm preceding a possible bullish reversal, with little chance of further losses. The market is subtly preparing for what might be the subsequent upward leg of this continuous consolidation cycle.