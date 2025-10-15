AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu: 43 Million Tokens Burned as SHIB Metric Surges 27,014%

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu burn rate massively skyrockets as SHIB price returns to green
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu: 43 Million Tokens Burned as SHIB Metric Surges 27,014%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, the Shiba Inu burn rate has surged by a massive 27,014.16%, with a significant increase in the tokens burned in that time frame.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, 43,486,236 SHIB were burned, which is the largest so far in recent days. On Oct. 14, only 160,382 SHIB were burned, while on Oct. 13, over a million — 1,332,329 SHIB — were burned.

    The surge in the daily burn rate coincides with a recovery in the SHIB price following yesterday's drop to a low of $0.0000102 before slightly rebounding.

    Advertisement

    At press time, SHIB was up 1.86% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001073 but down 11.62% in the last seven days.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    BREAKING: Ripple Custody Arrives in Africa
    Insanely Risky 5x XRP ETF Proposed by Volatility Shares
    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'

    Also in the last seven days, 59,449,906 SHIB tokens were burned, resulting in a mild 27.78% increase in weekly burn rate.

    Shibarium Plasma bridge reactivated

    The Shiba Inu team has announced that Plasma Bridge is back online for users to utilize for BONE, following a comprehensive review and a series of security enhancements. This implies that users can once again bridge BONE between Ethereum and Shibarium following the exploit incident that occurred last month.

    New safeguards have been put in place, which allow blacklisting to block malicious addresses and a seven‑day withdrawal delay for finalizations.

    The Shiba Inu team added that it was working to reenable bridging for additional tokens in staged rollouts, applying the same testing and review standards.

    The team is also finalizing, in parallel, a fair and transparent repayment framework for affected users, with details to be shared through official channels once it is safe to do so.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:37
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:20
    XRP Ledger Transactions Going to 0?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    On-Chain Cultural Assets: Decoding City Protocol’s IP Capital Market
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu: 43 Million Tokens Burned as SHIB Metric Surges 27,014%
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:37
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 10:20
    XRP Ledger Transactions Going to 0?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all