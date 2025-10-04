Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is steadily moving forward, but it is important to consider additional risk factors that might disrupt the current state of affairs. Ethereum could form a double-top and hit multiple lows. XRP is on its path to $4 and keeps moving forward, while Shiba Inu has failed to break an important resistance level.

Ethereum's risk factors

After a strong recovery from below the $4,000 level, Ethereum (ETH) has been rising above $4,500 in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market. Even though the momentum appears to be improving in the near term, the chart is indicating a possible red flag: a double-top formation that, if verified, could be fatal.

In technical analysis, one of the most well-known bearish reversal patterns is a double top. It occurs when the price twice reaches a high resistance level, is unable to break through and then declines again.

According to Ethereum’s daily chart, the cryptocurrency previously reached a peak between $4,800 and $4,900 before falling. Traders are waiting to see if ETH will be rejected at these levels for the second time, as the price rises once more toward this resistance zone.

The double-top pattern might materialize and lead to a downward move if that occurs. Keeping an eye on the neckline between $4,000 and $4,100 is crucial. The double-top pattern would be confirmed by a clear breakdown below this range, which might pave the way for a decline toward the 200-day moving average, which is close to $3,500.

However, if Ethereum is able to break decisively above $4,900, the bearish thesis would be disproved, and ETH might reach new highs above the psychological $5,000 threshold.

ETH is currently torn between the technical threat of this reversal structure and the optimism fueled by the larger October crypto rally. Although resistance levels have not yet been tested, volume trends indicate that the rebound is strong.

This coming week will be important for Ethereum investors. The double top either solidifies into a bearish reversal that might signal the beginning of a more extensive correction, or ETH may establish a breakout that prepares the way for a new leg higher.

XRP keeps moving

Recent sessions have seen XRP displaying strength, with a distinct break above declining resistance levels igniting fresh market optimism. Following weeks of sideways consolidation, the breakout has generated new momentum that may lead to a move up to $4.

The daily chart shows that XRP has successfully broken out of two significant downtrend lines that have been limiting price growth since the late summer. In addition to indicating fresh buying pressure, this breakout lays the groundwork for future highs. XRP is held above the shorter-term moving averages, which are starting to line up in favor of a bullish continuation, and is currently trading above $3.

XRP has been repeatedly rejected by the $3.20-$3.30 levels, which are the next immediate resistance. The argument for a shift toward the psychological $4.00 barrier would be strengthened by a successful close above this region. When XRP reaches this milestone, it would be one of the strongest recoveries since its precipitous drop earlier in the year.

On the downside, the 200-day moving average at $2.62 serves as an essential safety net for bulls, and support is currently located between $2.85 and $2.90. As long as XRP maintains these levels, the bullish argument is still valid.

The larger market context is what makes this move so intriguing. Known as Uptober, October has historically been a good month for cryptocurrencies, and the new wave of liquidity entering the market may create more tailwinds. The breakout in XRP might be the beginning of a much bigger trend if volume keeps increasing in tandem with price action.

Right now, everyone is watching to see if XRP can continue to gain momentum from its breakout. The path toward $4 is still very much in play if it can confidently clear the next resistance levels.

Shiba Inu's attempt failed

The crucial $0.000013 level was not reached by Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) recovery rally attempt, as sellers intervened at significant resistance levels. SHIB remains confined within a multi-month descending triangle, restricting bullish follow-through despite recent upward momentum.

SHIB was rejected on the daily chart at the 50-day EMA (orange line), and it is still capped below the heavier 200-day EMA (black line), which is presently trading close to $0.0000136. A significant obstacle that is keeping SHIB from regaining ground is this confluence of moving averages.

The first significant resistance zone that needs to be broken for a successful breakout is currently the $0.0000128-$0.0000130 region. SHIB remains vulnerable if those levels are not regained. The $0.0000120 level is the downside support, and a deeper floor is forming close to $0.0000115. Bearish momentum may pick up speed if the price moves below this area, possibly pushing SHIB in the direction of $0.0000105, which has served as a safety net several times in 2023 and 2024.

Volume did not follow through on the upside attempt, which is what makes this rejection noteworthy. It appears that large holders are still reluctant to push SHIB higher at this point because the move lacked the kind of strong buying pressure that typically confirms a breakout.

Until Shiba Inu makes a clear break above $0.0000130-$0.0000136, it will continue to consolidate with sellers in the lead. Bulls will need to see more momentum and fresh inflows in order to change the trend. A clean bullish breakout would be frustrating for traders if SHIB does not continue to hover within its triangle structure.

To put it succinctly, strong resistance is obstructing Shiba Inu’s upward trajectory, and unless it transcends the $0.000013 region, the possibility of another pullback is extremely real.