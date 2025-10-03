AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    283,848,317,954 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Bull Run Might End Here

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 12:02
    Shiba Inu exchange flows are turning positive, which is negative factor for price performance of cryptocurrency
    Advertisement
    283,848,317,954 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Bull Run Might End Here
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Although Shiba Inu has recovered well over the last week, the most recent market and on-chain data indicate that the bullish momentum may be waning. Nearly 284 billion SHIB tokens moved between exchanges in the past day, according to CryptoQuant, suggesting that holders might be getting ready to cash out rather than continue to accumulate.

    Exchange reserves rising

    Historically, rising exchange reserves have frequently preceded sell pressure, making this crucial. On the other hand, tokens moving back into exchanges indicate that traders are preparing to sell, while tokens moving off exchanges typically indicate accumulation or long-term holding. For those looking for a long-term breakout, SHIB’s rising exchange reserves as its price tests resistance levels are a warning sign.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The long-standing descending trendline that has capped price rallies since mid-2023 is once again in front of SHIB from a technical perspective. The coin is having trouble in the $0.000012-$0.000013 range, where the 200-day and 50-day EMAs have converged, adding to the resistance. The RSI is currently in the neutral zone, but the recent sharp increase in reserves makes it less likely that the breakout will continue.

    HOT Stories
    $14.7 Billion Bitcoin Longs at Risk as Price Holds $120,000, Ripple Reveals XRP Privacy Roadmap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 11% October Rally: Morning Crypto Market Report
    Vitalik Buterin Slams ETH Backer Peter Thiel
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Ready for $3, Bitcoin (BTC) Can't Handle It, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for $0.00002?
    'Everything's on Ice': Top Expert Weighs In on ETF Delays

    Shiba Inu's upward spike

    Another indicator of declining conviction is the volume profile. SHIB experienced a brief upward spike, but the volume of follow-through purchases has been comparatively low. This discrepancy between low bullish volume and increasing exchange reserves raises the possibility that short-term traders and whales are ahead of retail expectations for a new surge.

    Advertisement

    A significant portion of the recent rally could be erased if selling picks up speed and SHIB drops back toward the $0.000011 support zone. In another case, a confirmed break above $0.0000136 with diminishing reserves might rekindle hope.

    To put it briefly, SHIB’s bull run is currently up against a crucial test. According to the data, liquidity is returning to exchanges, and the rally may not last long if buyers do not act decisively. Traders should exercise caution because what appears to be the start of a breakout could just as easily be a bull trap.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Guides
    Oct 3, 2025 - 12:11
    Top Crypto AI Agents: Guide
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 11:58
    Ripple Director Unveils 2026 Privacy Roadmap for XRP Ledger: What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Digital Shield Pro's Stunning Debut at Token2049 Earns Dual Acclaim from Institutions and Users for "Verifiable Security" and "Minimalist Experience"
    Meet the leading voices of Gaming world at The Global Games Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in association with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau in Abu Dhabi
    Psy Protocol Testnet Combines Internet Scale and Speed with Bitcoin-Level Security
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Guides
    Oct 3, 2025 - 12:11
    Top Crypto AI Agents: Guide
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 12:02
    283,848,317,954 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Bull Run Might End Here
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 11:58
    Ripple Director Unveils 2026 Privacy Roadmap for XRP Ledger: What's Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all