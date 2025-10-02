AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revives: 11% Surge May Be Just the Beginning

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 13:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes 11% to 40% upside if this October scenario plays out
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revives: 11% Surge May Be Just the Beginning
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There is rarely a day that goes by without an analysis of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price chart, Ethereum's biggest meme coin. Right now, Shiba Inu is quoted at $0.00001260 after holding September lows at $0.00001170. 

    But this can all change quickly as the Bollinger Bands projection on the meme coin chart hints at an 11% upside move from this level, targeting $0.00001410 within the next few days.

    October has always been a strong month for SHIB in the past. In 2021 the meme coin gained +833% in October, in 2023 it closed +6.04% and in 2024 it added +2.46%. The historical median stands at +6.63%. This record gives weight to the current setup, where the technical projection aligns with Shiba Inu coin's seasonal history.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    The price levels are clear too. The nearest support sits at $0.00001200, making sure that September's range between $0.00001170 and $0.00001220 is intact. 

    Resistance, on the other hand, is between $0.00001300 and $0.0000141. Clearing that brings SHIB to levels not seen since July. The next resistance zone above is $0.00001500-$0.00001800, equal to a 20%-40% increase from current trading levels.

    SHIB’s best month of 2025

    The immediate scenario is simple: holding $0.00001200 keeps the projection in play and keeps the 11% move on the table. Failing to hold that line cancels the setup and brings the token back to its multi-month base.

    Shiba Inu has started October with price action that points directly at $0.00001410. If reached, the move will play out in accordance with price history, with a potential 11%-40% move. In short, it could turn into SHIB’s best monthly performance of 2025.

