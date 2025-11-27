Advertisement
    Dogecoin Down 80% in ETF Inflows Overnight, Here's DOGE Price Reaction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 13:20
    Dogecoin's ETF inflows collapsed from $1.8 million to $365,420 in a single day, an 80% cut that hit sentiment fast and forced DOGE traders to react as the price tries to make it to December.
    Dogecoin Down 80% in ETF Inflows Overnight, Here's DOGE Price Reaction
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin’s new ETF lost almost all of its initial momentum in just one session. Day two inflows dropped to $365,420 after day one brought in $1.8 million.

    Fresh data by SoSoValue shows what happened: GDOG by Grayscale started strong, then slipped quickly. The second day did not bring a new wave of buyers. It just added a small amount of DOGE, pushing total inflows to a modest $2.16 million. For a launch that was expected to generate new interest, the cooldown came sooner than anticipated.

    Article image
    Source: SoSoValue

    Trading numbers tell the same story for the meme coin. On Nov. 26, GDOG by Grayscale traded under $400,000 — enough to remain visible but not really substantial enough to generate any interest. Net assets climbed above $3.9 million only because DOGE’s price increased a bit, not because the ETF found proper demand.

    Dogecoin price reaction

    The spot chart of Dogecoin reacted to this, with DOGE trading around $0.152 after weeks of autumn slump. Recoveries never held, and the ETF debut did not change the direction or create a new wave of interest in the popular meme cryptocurrency. 

    It seems that the market treated the listing as a one-day headline, not a turning point.

    If this pattern holds, GDOGE risks losing attention quickly. While positive inflows are still inflows, the 80% drop shows how fragile the interest is and how quickly it can fade when the underlying asset offers no strong foundation. 

    For now, the ETF is drifting with the price, and Dogecoin’s price is not providing investors with much.

