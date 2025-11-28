Advertisement
    XRP Top 4 Set in Stone: Binance Coin Can't Catch Up

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 13:10
    XRP's position on the market is really stable despite the storm on the market.
    Binance Coin does not appear to be posing a threat to XRP’s position in the top four cryptocurrencies by market capitalization anytime soon, CoinMarketCap shows. The figures speak for themselves: BNB is far behind at $122 billion in market capitalization, while XRP is at about $134 billion.

    Is XRP in trouble?

    Looking at both charts, it is evident why that gap has not significantly closed during the recent market turbulence. On the chart, XRP is in a structural downtrend, but it has stabilized enough to avoid experiencing the kind of volatility that would cause it to fall out of the top four.

    Every time XRP falls toward its lower boundary, buyers intervene. The price has been grinding sideways to slightly downward within a descending channel. Resilience is more important when comparing it to BNB than bullish momentum.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    BNB faces two challenges. First of all, it does not have the influx of liquidity that XRP typically experiences during market swings. Second, Binance’s potential to make a significant comeback is still hampered by the regulatory pressure surrounding it. Even when BNB rises, it does so independently and without the support of the larger market.

    Despite ongoing legal disputes, XRP continues to gain from increased trading volumes, a wider range of holders, and a more stable market presence. In other words, unless XRP collapses — which the chart obviously does not support — BNB lacks the structural support to close a $12 billion gap.

    XRP's breakout potential

    In terms of price, XRP has yet to break out of the declining channel and continues to face resistance from its downward-sloping EMA cluster. There is no discernible change in the trend, as the RSI stays neutral. However, stability rather than explosive upside is the main storyline here. XRP is fulfilling investors’ desire for assets that can withstand volatile periods.

    To challenge XRP’s ranking, BNB would require a strong catalyst and a persistent multiweek rally. Such a catalyst will not exist in the near future. In the meantime, XRP continues to be liquid, active and structurally supported even during a corrective phase.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
