AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Uptober Ignite SHIB Breakout?

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 4/10/2025 - 6:16
    Shiba Inu has started October with a bullish setup
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Uptober Ignite SHIB Breakout?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Following several weeks of sideways trading and repeated support tests, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is beginning to show signs of renewed strength. A descending trendline that has held the price steady since mid-summer remains a key feature on the daily chart.

    The steadily declining exchange reserves for SHIB indicate reduced sell pressure, as fewer tokens remain on exchanges. This pattern suggests that some investors may be positioning themselves ahead of a potential breakout, particularly given the concurrent uptick in transaction activity.

    SHIB has successfully reclaimed its 50-day EMA on the daily chart — historically a pivotal level signaling potential momentum shifts — and is currently trading near $0.0000126.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Uptober Ignite SHIB Breakout?
    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms First Golden Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Downtrend Ending, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $120,000, Eyes New ATH — Crypto News Digest

    Shibarium attack

    Recently, Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain, faced one of the largest attacks in its history. The attacker attempted to exploit the network by manipulating checkpoints, reportedly staking 4.6 million BONE tokens to gain leverage.

    Advertisement

    The exploit was triggered on September 12, when a hacker submitted fake data to Shibarium’s Ethereum-linked contracts, prompting an automatic system shutdown as a safety measure. Simultaneously, the attacker staked millions of dollars’ worth of BONE tokens to temporarily meet validator thresholds.

    In total, the hacker drained about $4.1 million in ETH, SHIB, and 15 other tokens from the bridge before moving the stolen assets.

    In response, Shibarium has announced the implementation of blacklisting mechanisms on its Plasma Bridge to prevent similar exploits. The team also plans to gradually restart paused bridges, prioritizing safety and user asset recovery.

    Following the attack, SHIB’s price dropped 13% within 24 hours.

    Uptober bull run

    Despite the setback, Shiba Inu has started October with a bullish setup that could push prices toward $0.00001410. If achieved, this move would align with historical price patterns, marking a potential 11%–40% rally.

    Historically, SHIB has performed strongly in October:

    • 2021: +833% surge, pushing SHIB into the global top 10.
    • 2023: +6.04% gain.
    • 2024: +2.46% rise despite a stagnant market.

    Shiba Inu price prediction

    SHIB currently faces resistance between $0.000012–$0.000013, where the 200-day and 50-day EMAs have converged, creating a strong ceiling. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    The RSI remains in a neutral range, while the recent uptick in reserves slightly dampens the odds of a sustained breakout.

    • Immediate support: $0.00001200 (maintains September’s range of $0.00001170–$0.00001220).
    • Resistance levels: $0.000013–$0.000014 (a breakout could push SHIB to highs unseen since July).
    • Next major resistance: $0.000015–$0.000018, representing a potential 20%–40% upside from current levels.

    For SHIB to confirm a successful breakout, it must decisively clear the $0.0000128–$0.0000130 range. Failure to reclaim these levels leaves the asset vulnerable to renewed downward pressure.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shibarium
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 4:00
    1,585,922,424 XRP in 24 Hours: Why Did It Skyrocket?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 4, 2025 - 3:00
    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Opinions
    Oct 4, 2025 - 6:16
    Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will Uptober Ignite SHIB Breakout?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 4, 2025 - 4:00
    1,585,922,424 XRP in 24 Hours: Why Did It Skyrocket?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 4, 2025 - 3:00
    October Outlook: Bitcoin’s Seasonality, Macro Trends, Gold Correlation, and ETF Bonanza
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all