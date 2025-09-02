Crypto Has Been Flat Against Gold For Past 8 Years, Mike McGlone Unveils

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Mike McGlone, a senior commodity expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to his official X account to share with the community his observations regarding Bitcoin, gold and what their current price dynamic may be saying about the overall state of the global economy. Meanwhile, gold has reached a new all-time high of $3,578.

Crypto and stocks have been flat against gold: McGlone

In his tweet, McGlone stated that over the past eight years, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and the S&P 500 have “flatlined vs. gold”, essentially meaning that while valued in dollars, crypto and stocks may have appreciated significantly, they have not gained much value relative to gold.

Generally, crypto is expected to outperform gold over time, particularly in times of inflation, and in dollar terms, this is what has been happening. McGlone seems to be hinting that should gold continues to hold steady against risk assets, such as Bitcoin or stocks, or continues to outperform them, it may signal that the global economy is experiencing a major weakness at the moment or even indicate the coming of a profound change in the global financial order.

Today, the price of a single gold ounce surged to $3,578, soaring by 120% in total over the past three years.

Gold Guiding Stuff That's Never Happened - Feint or Profound? It's not a good sign for the global economy that the S&P 500 and Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index have flatlined vs. gold for about eight years. Is the ancient store of value ripe for reversal? My analysis of annual… pic.twitter.com/VQOtsEndUW — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) September 2, 2025

Saylor still believes in Bitcoin as Strategy buys 4,048 BTC

Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin evangelist and a co-founder of BTC treasury company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has announced that his firm has amassed another large amount of digital gold, Bitcoin.

Per the announcement, the company has bought 4,048 BTC worth approximately $449.3 million at roughly $110,981 per BTC. Besides, the X post says that Strategy has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 25.7% year-to-date in 2025.

Strategy has acquired 4,048 BTC for ~$449.3 million at ~$110,981 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.7% YTD 2025. As of 9/1/2025, we hodl 636,505 $BTC acquired for ~$46.95 billion at ~$73,765 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/dxXWygUijS — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 2, 2025

After this purchase, the total Bitcoin stash held by Strategy constitutes 636,505 BTC bought for $49.95 billion. At the current prices, this amount of BTC is worth $70,953,631,069.