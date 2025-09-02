Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Mastercard Has No Plans to Launch Blockchain, Top Exec Says, but It's Not Ruled Out

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 11:02
    Mastercard's top executive reveals company's global take on using crypto in future
    Advertisement
    Mastercard Has No Plans to Launch Blockchain, Top Exec Says, but It's Not Ruled Out
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Chinese cryptocurrency journalist Colin Wu has shared interesting news regarding crypto coming from the Mastercard giant.

    In a recent post published on the X social media platform, Wu shared that the head of crypto for Europe at Mastercard, Christian Rau, made some important statements about the company’s view of crypto, its plans to expand its usage and whether or not the company intends to launch its own blockchain platform.

    Mastercard on crypto and crypto-powered payments

    Christian Rau shared details of how the American giant is integrating blockchain and crypto into its global payments network. He mentioned that Mastercard views cryptocurrency as a potentially winning payment technology but not a revolution, which is a moderately optimistic view unlike that shared by many crypto enthusiasts and entrepreneurs. Per Rau, Mastercard is at the moment focused on safe and compliant payments.

    Advertisement

    "Our strategy hasn't changed in 50 years: to enable people to pay and businesses to be paid, securely and compliantly," he stated, adding that crypto is part of it and the company seeks not to reinvent a payments system but rather to improve and enrich it using crypto technology. And this focus on security and compliance for payments, he said, has been Mastercard’s strategy over the past 50 years.

    He reminded readers that Mastercard already cooperates with such prominent crypto companies as Metamask wallet, Moonpay and Bitget crypto exchange, which helps it make crypto payments accessible in multiple stores.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/02/2025 - 07:45
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Hot Take on Altcoin Season 2025, Here's Big Catch
    ByYuri Molchan

    On stablecoins and Mastercard's potential blockchain launch

    Mastercard’s top executive also touched on such subjects as using stablecoins for payments and spoke about whether the company plans to create its own blockchain platform.

    Speaking about another major recent growing trend in crypto — stablecoins — Rau said even though he believes that stablecoins can largely improve cross-border payments, they cannot replace services provided by the company in addition to payments, such as protection if there is a dispute.

    When asked if Mastercard plans to launch its own blockchain platform, Christian Rau stated that Mastercard prioritizes interoperability with already existing solutions. However, if they cannot find what they need, they may create their own blockchain. So far, there are no such plans.

    #Mastercard #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:07
    Shiba Inu's 'Sparktember'? SHIB Community Predicts September and Beyond
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 9:36
    Scam Alert: Uniswap V4's Bunni DEX Loses Millions to Hackers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Launches "Empowering Traders to Succeed" Campaign, Leading a New Era of Trading
    XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025” to be Held on September 20 – Ripple, VCs, and Academic Partners to Join
    ‘XRP Seoul 2025’ Set for Sept. 21 at Seoul; Participants Include Ripple, Spartan Group and Nature’s Miracle
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:07
    Shiba Inu's 'Sparktember'? SHIB Community Predicts September and Beyond
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:02
    Mastercard Has No Plans to Launch Blockchain, Top Exec Says, but It's Not Ruled Out
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 9:36
    Scam Alert: Uniswap V4's Bunni DEX Loses Millions to Hackers
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all