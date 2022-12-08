Crypto Exchange Exmo.com Lists ECS Token of eCredits Ecosystem

Veteran cryptocurrency exchange adds trending token of real-world crypto-friendly business and enables its purchase with fiat

Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Exmo.com shares the details of its latest listing announcement and the opportunities it unlocks for traders.

Exmo.com crypto exchange lists eCredits’ ECS token against Bitcoin (BTC), Euro (EUR)

According to the official statement shared by the Exmo.com team, ECS token, a core utility asset of the eCredits platform, has been added to its supported assets suite.

eCredits (ECS) airdrop for most active https://t.co/jRlf18hh9c traders 🪂



We recently added a new #crypto, eCredits (#ECS) – the currency for everyday use. Today the @eCredits_com project will hold a special #airdrop to welcome it being listed on our exchange. Find out more now! pic.twitter.com/gNjtn2Whkr — EXMO.com (@Exmo_Com) December 7, 2022

Since its first days of listing, ECS, together with 60+ other Exmo.com assets, is available in pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, and the Euro (EUR), which remains one of the global reserve fiat currencies.

Starting from Dec. 1, 2022, eCredits’ ECS is available for all Exmo.com customers. The token can also be purchased with credit cards of various systems through the sales page of Exmo. The tokens will be credited to users’ accounts immediately.

That said, the eCredits ecosystem will register a new inflow of liquidity from both existing and new traders onboarded by Exmo.com.

Supercharging e-commerce with crypto solutions: What are eCredits?

eCredits is a multi-product ecosystem designed to streamline the integration of cryptocurrency payments for e-commerce websites, merchants and NGOs. To accelerate the adoption of such solutions, eCredits offers a token-based rewards system.

Rewards are distributed between both shoppers and other platform users. eCredits is governed by a fully decentralized mechanism, The People’s SCE, a decentrally governed organization (DGO).

Every member of this council has one vote. The People’s SCE is responsible for all crucial decisions regarding the development and promotion of the platform, including technical upgrades, community-driven initiatives and so on.

eCredits is focused on bridging the gap between cryptocurrency users and merchants. Its core focus area is the European Union, but its solutions will be available globally.

Its debut on Exmo.com is a major milestone for eCredits as the exchange is among the most credible centralized crypto platforms. It delivers cryptocurrency conversion and trading services to over 2 million users in 70+ countries.

The platform has over 24,000 traders daily and processes $200 million in transaction volume. As per Cryptocompare tracker, Exmo.com is among the top 20 exchanges of 2022.