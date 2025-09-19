Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences.

Advertisement

According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous.

For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built.

Advertisement

In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting.

Warnings issued

In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing.

In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets to malicious sites.

Hence, Shiba Inu holders should never click on unknown links, connect their wallets to untrusted apps or share their seed phrases or private keys.