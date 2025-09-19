Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 15:09
    Warning goes out from SHIB team to crypto community
    Advertisement
    Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences.

    Advertisement

    According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous.  

    For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built.

    Advertisement

    In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting.

    Warnings issued

    In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing.

    In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets to malicious sites.

    Hence, Shiba Inu holders should never click on unknown links, connect their wallets to untrusted apps or share their seed phrases or private keys.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:56
    Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:54
    US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:09
    Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:56
    Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:54
    US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all