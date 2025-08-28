Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Chainlink to Host US Government's Economic Data, Price Reacts

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 15:41
    Chainlink will help Bureau of Economic Analysis store macroeconomic data
    Advertisement
    Chainlink to Host US Government's Economic Data, Price Reacts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Decentralized oracle service provider Chainlink (LINK) has made several headlines in recent times, which has helped trigger a massive price rebound. In a recent announcement, the protocol confirmed it has now partnered with the United States Department of Commerce. The deal will see Oracle bring macroeconomic data on-chain.

    Advertisement

    Macro data to go on-chain

    Per the update, Chainlink will deploy new feeds that will help deliver the right data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. 

    This move has a major incentive for the broader blockchain industry. Besides helping to design functional trading strategies, it can also help in the design of DeFi protocol risk management riding on macroeconomic factors.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 11:22
    Chainlink to $28? LINK Price Eyes Bullish Retest
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Among the U.S. Government data that will be accessible are the real GDP level, the GDP percentage change, the PCE price index and sales records, among others.

    It is not uncommon for Chainlink to secure active partnerships with crypto and mainstream entities. As reported earlier by U.Today, Chainlink is helping Shiba Inu maintain its deflationary status in a recent partnership update.

    With an active role in the evolution of blockchain, institutions are beginning to explore Chainlink as a treasury reserve asset. Nasdaq-listed Caliber just revealed its LINK strategy, in what may become the first of many.

    Chainlink price in spotlight

    Following the U.S. government partnership announcement, the Chainlink price broke past a short-term resistance level in a long-awaited rebound push.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/09/2025 - 13:34
    Chainlink Rockets 868% in Whale Moves as LINK Price Returns to $20
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    As of press time, Chainlink's price was changing hands for $25.56, up by 4.18% in the past 24 hours. The token has maintained an uptick on different time frames with a registered 18.44% in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

    Known to jump in correlation with Ethereum, the Chainlink price is on track to reclaim the $30 price mark. With the global and national focus on Chainlink as an oracle and LINK as a treasury asset, attaining this level is likely in the midterm.

    Amid positive LINK whale activities, the market is keenly looking at what's next for the Chainlink price.

    #Chainlink
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:16
    Satoshi or Not? First Bitcoin User Remembered on This Date
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:11
    XRP Rockets 22,546,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, But There's $0 Twist
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:41
    Chainlink to Host US Government's Economic Data, Price Reacts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:16
    Satoshi or Not? First Bitcoin User Remembered on This Date
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 15:11
    XRP Rockets 22,546,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, But There's $0 Twist
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all