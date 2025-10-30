AdvertisementAdvert.
    Cardano Midnight Network Mining Goes Live: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 12:49
    Cardano has expanded Midnight (NIGHT) distribution through self-mining on a browser.
    Midnight Foundation CTO Sebastien Guillemot has confirmed the launch of mining for NIGHT tokens. The distribution is structured to be fair, community-driven and open to anyone with a web browser and internet connection.

    Note that the Midnight Network, built on top of Cardano, is currently gaining massive traction, along with its native token, NIGHT. 

    Midnight's Scavenger Mine kicks off

    Scavenger Mine, the second phase of the NIGHT token distribution, launched on Wednesday, Oct. 29. 

    This phase is open to everyone, even without prior technical experience or ecosystem affiliation. All that is required is a web browser on a desktop or laptop computer, plus an internet connection.

    Guillemot confirmed the launch of the Scavenger Mine phase in an X post, noting that many people have begun mining NIGHT. He predicted a NIGHT holder boom because of its easy entry.

    Sebastien urged his followers to get started with mining NIGHT. He noted that all they need is a Cardano address, which they can use to mine from the browser.

    This Scavenger Mine phase is considered a clever onboarding tactic. It turns passive scrolling into active participation, rewarding contribution while building Midnight Network’s user base. 

    Community posts show people earning fractions of NIGHT daily, with top contributors pulling in noticeable amounts.

    Cardano founder charges Midnight network team

    Recently, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson charged the Midnight team to intensify their efforts. Hoskinson aims for Midnight to become the world’s leading privacy-oriented smart contract platform by the end of 2026.

    Before this encouragement, Hoskinson expressed excitement about massive engagement for the project. He celebrated 11,000 redemptions for 250,000,000 NIGHT via the Glacier drop and was surprised at how users were interacting with and redeeming the project.

    Notably, Midnight Network is a privacy-focused sidechain built on top of Cardano, designed to enable rational privacy on blockchains.

    The project is powered by zero-knowledge proofs (ZK tech) and aims to support applications like DeFi, identity and data protection.

    While promoting the network, Hoskinson said the Cardano Midnight zero-knowledge (ZK) platform could support Brave Ads and Brave VPN

    He explained that the privacy-focused web browser could earn from integrating these two into its business model. 

    According to Hoskinson, Brave could earn crypto from the Basic Attention Token (BAT) ecosystem, as ads can prove a major deal. He added that the VPN component involves the subscription model.

    In essence, the goal is for Midnight to serve as a privacy layer for Cardano and the broader internet space.

