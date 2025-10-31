AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 15:42
    Can the rate of Cardano (ADA) remain above $0.60 until the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is mainly rising today, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 0.5% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local resistance of $0.6168. If the daily candle closes around that mark or above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.62 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the support of $0.5923. If its breakout occurs, traders may witness a further downward move to the $0.56-$0.58 range. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the $0.5923 level. However, if bears' pressure continues and the bar closes below that mark, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.50-$0.55 area.

    ADA is trading at $0.6174 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
