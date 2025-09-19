Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Golden Cross Appears Without Warning, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 13:57
    Bullish signal comes unexpectedly to market
    Advertisement
    Cardano Golden Cross Appears Without Warning, What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano, the 10th largest cryptocurrency, has unexpectedly created a new golden cross on its short-term chart, the hourly chart.

    Advertisement

    A golden cross, which occurs when the short term moving average, the 50 MA, crosses above the long term MA, has appeared on Cardano's hourly chart.

    The bullish signal occurred just days after a bearish death cross occurred on the hourly chart, following Cardano's drop from a high of $0.9543 on Sept. 13.

    HOT Stories
    Don't Get Too Comfortable With $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can XRP Hit $4.20? Bitcoin Eyes $130,000 All-Time High, Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Meme Coin Euphoria
    Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut, XRP Futures Options to Go Live on CME, Top Trader Moves Ethereum to Binance — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    ADA/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Cardano rebounded after reaching a low of $0.8531 on Sept. 15, building on the Fed's announcement of an interest rate cut for the first time this year. Cardano rose for three straight days since this date, reaching $0.938 on Sept. 18.

    Advertisement

    At press time, ADA was trading down 1.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.90 but up 1.48% weekly.

    The recent golden cross signal remains surprising, coming just days after a death cross, presenting mixed signals on the market. If Cardano regains momentum, it might target $0.954 and $0.963 ahead of $1.

    As seen on the hourly chart, Cardano is currently testing the hourly MA 200 at $0.896. A loss of this key level might cause ADA to seek major support at $0.845.

    Cardano news

    Grayscale has rolled out the first multi-token exchange-traded product available in the U.S.

    The Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF began trading on Friday on the NYSE under the ticker GDLC. The fund includes the five largest and most liquid digital assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. These five major cryptocurrencies capture more than 90% of total market capitalization, according to Grayscale.

    According to Cardano-focused X account Cardanians, the odds of Cardano (ADA) ETF getting approved in 2025 jumped to 90% on Polymarket.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 13:50
    Early Ethereum Investor Breaks 3-Year Silence With $9.48 Million Exit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Newslight theme
    Sep 19, 2025 - 13:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 21% in 24 Hours: Mysterious Volume Drop
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 13:57
    Cardano Golden Cross Appears Without Warning, What's Going On?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 13:50
    Early Ethereum Investor Breaks 3-Year Silence With $9.48 Million Exit
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, light theme
    Sep 19, 2025 - 13:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 21% in 24 Hours: Mysterious Volume Drop
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all