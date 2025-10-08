Forget 'Ethereum Killers': Cardano Founder Predicts New Shift in Altcoin Season

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent interview, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson predicted a major shift coming to the crypto market.

According to the Cardano founder, every season has its peculiarity, with a big push for privacy at the moment, stemming from the need to link the legacy and DeFi worlds together. He recounts progress being made by privacy-focused blockchain, including Midnight and Zksync, among others.

Hoskinson reiterated that privacy is the "big thing" now in cryptocurrency and stands to be the narrative of value appreciation this cycle, with Ethereum killers such as Solana being that of the last cycle.

Stake with pride. A Cardano SPO shares a recap of the Cardano founder's statements in a tweet, saying: "Privacy blockchains like Midnight will thrive this Altcoin season.Ethereum killers was last cycle." Altcoin season refers to a period of altcoins outperforming Bitcoin.

Cardano-backed Midnight brings rational privacy to blockchain by utilizing zero-knowledge proofs (ZK Snarks) to protect sensitive data.

Cardano news

In partnership with Dinari, the S&P has launched a new benchmark tracking 15 major cryptocurrencies, including ADA and 35 blockchain stocks.

This month, asset manager Hashdex has officially included Cardano in its Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF, with the altcoin now joining BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and XLM as part of the fund’s holdings.

In other news, Cardano is now fully integrated into the Brave privacy browser, allowing users to hold and manage ADA and Cardano native assets in their Brave Wallet, send and receive transactions, execute token swaps and participate in Cardano governance natively in the browser, with no extensions required.