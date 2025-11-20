Cardano Will Fall out of Top 20 in 2026, Says Nansen CEO

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA), the 10th-ranked cryptocurrency, has declined by 44.55% in the last year and 27.85% in the last 30 days. Its price has plummeted from around $0.82 to less than $0.50, prompting gloomy predictions about the fate of Cardano by Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik.

Hyperliquid, Monad, Zcash as rising threats to Cardano

Notably, in a post that has gained traction on X, Svanevik predicts that "Cardano will drop out of the top 20 cryptocurrencies" in terms of market capitalization. He believes that Cardano’s position in the crypto space will weaken significantly as the asset has failed to stabilize and grow.

Svanevik dismissed Cardano as a "ghost chain," as it has very low utility in the real world. According to the Nansen CEO, Cardano has very few active users and developers, hence the blockchain's inability to sustain growth.

He maintained that Cardano does not have enough meaningful activities happening on-chain and criticized ADA’s performance.

Cardano will fall out of top 20 in 2026.



It's a total ghostchain. No-one uses it.



Even price performance has been abysmal: peak couldn't even reach -50% vs peak in 2021.



Hyperliquid, Monad, Zcash will all flip it next year. pic.twitter.com/A8PpolayiQ — Alex Svanevik 🐧 (@ASvanevik) November 20, 2025

Svanevik observed that the most recent price peak of ADA was less than half of Cardano’s 2021 all-time high (ATH). This suggests that investor interest in ADA has stagnated and is likely to fade.

In Svanevik’s opinion, other blockchains will overtake Cardano and edge it out of the top 20 spots in terms of market capitalization. He specifically listed likely projects that could flip Cardano to include Hyperliquid, Monad and Zcash.

The choice of these projects might be due to their unique features, which have made them attractive to users in the space. Hyperliquid is a fast-growing chain for perpetual trading design, while Monad is a high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine chain. Zcash continues to gain acceptance because it is a privacy currency.

Svanevik opines that these blockchains will gain momentum over Cardano and surpass it in both market value and relevance, given its poor price outlook.

As of press time, Cardano is changing hands at $0.4657, which represents a 0.12% decline in the last 24 hours. The $0.4600 support is facing a severe threat as it momentarily dipped below this level before reclaiming it.

Community reacts as debate over Cardano’s future intensifies

It is worth noting that not many people in the crypto space agree with Svanevik’s prediction on Cardano. A trading expert with the user name @TradingAlpinist pointed out that Cardano has been facing such grim predictions in every market cycle.

The TradingAlpinist, however, noted that, regardless, Cardano has remained relevant in the top 10 while most critics have disappeared. Another user wondered how a blockchain, which Svanevik dismissed as a "ghost chain," has stayed in the top 10 for around a decade with "no users."