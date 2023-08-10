Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 10

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways today as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.35% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has almost tested the local resistance level at $0.3013. At the moment, one should focus on the daily bar closure. If it happens above the $0.30 zone, the upward move may continue to the $0.3050 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of Cardano (ADA) keeps accumulating energy for a further move. The rate is far from the support and the resistance, which means there are low chances to expect anything from the altcoin.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the wide range of $0.29-$0.31 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. Thus, the volume keeps falling, which means that buyers are not ready yet to buy at the current prices. All in all, traders are likely to expect consolidation around the $0.30 area.

ADA is trading at $0.2979 at press time.