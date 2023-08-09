Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 9

Wed, 08/09/2023 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect midterm growth of Ethereum (ETH)?
Bulls keep controlling the situation on the market as most of the coins remain in the green zone.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is in the middle of the local channel, gaining energy for a further move. There are low chances of seeing growth or a fall until the end of the day as most of the daily ATR has been passed. In this case, sideways trading around the $1,860 zone is the more likely scenario.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fixed above the support level at $1,816. However, it is too early to think about midterm growth as not enough energy has been accumulated yet.

If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price above the area of $1,900.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate is trading sideways as the price is far from the main levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, consolidation in the range of $0.06150-$0.06250 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $1,860 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

