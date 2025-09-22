Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Can Bitcoin Korean Premium Trigger BTC Price Rebound?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 11:11
    Bitcoin Korean Premium Index teasing potential market shift in near future
    Advertisement
    Can Bitcoin Korean Premium Trigger BTC Price Rebound?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cryptocurrency is essentially about decentralized financing, and the liquidity flow in the sector is making a notable shift. As per CryptoQuant insights, there is an ongoing geographic power shift on the global crypto market, a development that could trigger a price rebound, especially for Bitcoin (BTC).

    Advertisement

    Asia-Pacific overtakes U.S. in crypto liquidity growth

    Notably, after many years of U.S. dominance, crypto liquidity is flowing to Asia. This is seen in the volume of trading activity and real growth. Asia-Pacific countries like South Korea and Singapore have shown real growth, with 69% year-over-year in 2025.

    The region’s trading volume spiked from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion, making it the biggest regional player in the crypto sector so far.

    Interestingly, the Korean Premium Index shows that Bitcoin, the leading crypto asset, is priced higher in South Korea than anywhere else globally. This indicates that users in the region have more demand for the asset and speculate more on its value.

    Overall, this shows that capital might be shifting outside the U.S. There is a gradual shift from U.S.-based crypto exchanges like Coinbase to Asian platforms like OKX and Binance. This signals that retail and institutional investors are picking Asia over the U.S. for trading and liquidity.

    However, it is worth mentioning that the U.S. remains important for institutional credibility. The recognition that comes with Wall Street, regulatory approval from U.S agencies and big firms in the country’s financial sector still gives crypto assets leverage that impacts price valuation.

    Can Korean Premium spark next Bitcoin bull run?

    Nonetheless, the growing influence of retail investors in Asia could spark the next major bull run from the region. This is because while the U.S provides credibility, Asia has leverage, with the money and innovation. The region also boasts of momentum, as seen with the 69% growth in trading volume.

    If the region’s growing retail investors increase their activity, it might catalyze pushing Bitcoin’s price out of its lingering consolidation.

    In the last 30 days, Bitcoin has not been able to find stability above $115,000. In fact, the price has dropped by 2.55% within the period. As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $112,660.34, which represents a 2.61% decline in the last 24 hours.

    Trading volume is up by a massive 105.82% to $47.92 billion as market participants treat the price drop as a purchasing opportunity. Many still anticipate a price surge to $125,000 this September.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 10:22
    Massive $415 Million XRP Transfer Hits Ledger, Ripple Rumors Follow
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 9:21
    $1,000,000,000 Liquidation in 1 Hour: Worst Crypto Bloodbath in 2025?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 11:11
    Can Bitcoin Korean Premium Trigger BTC Price Rebound?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 10:22
    Massive $415 Million XRP Transfer Hits Ledger, Ripple Rumors Follow
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 9:21
    $1,000,000,000 Liquidation in 1 Hour: Worst Crypto Bloodbath in 2025?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD