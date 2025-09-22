Can Bitcoin Korean Premium Trigger BTC Price Rebound?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrency is essentially about decentralized financing, and the liquidity flow in the sector is making a notable shift. As per CryptoQuant insights , there is an ongoing geographic power shift on the global crypto market, a development that could trigger a price rebound, especially for Bitcoin (BTC).

Asia-Pacific overtakes U.S. in crypto liquidity growth

Notably, after many years of U.S. dominance, crypto liquidity is flowing to Asia. This is seen in the volume of trading activity and real growth. Asia-Pacific countries like South Korea and Singapore have shown real growth, with 69% year-over-year in 2025.

The region’s trading volume spiked from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion, making it the biggest regional player in the crypto sector so far.

Interestingly, the Korean Premium Index shows that Bitcoin, the leading crypto asset, is priced higher in South Korea than anywhere else globally. This indicates that users in the region have more demand for the asset and speculate more on its value.

Overall, this shows that capital might be shifting outside the U.S. There is a gradual shift from U.S.-based crypto exchanges like Coinbase to Asian platforms like OKX and Binance. This signals that retail and institutional investors are picking Asia over the U.S. for trading and liquidity.

However, it is worth mentioning that the U.S. remains important for institutional credibility. The recognition that comes with Wall Street, regulatory approval from U.S agencies and big firms in the country’s financial sector still gives crypto assets leverage that impacts price valuation.

Can Korean Premium spark next Bitcoin bull run?

Nonetheless, the growing influence of retail investors in Asia could spark the next major bull run from the region. This is because while the U.S provides credibility, Asia has leverage, with the money and innovation. The region also boasts of momentum, as seen with the 69% growth in trading volume.

If the region’s growing retail investors increase their activity, it might catalyze pushing Bitcoin’s price out of its lingering consolidation.

In the last 30 days, Bitcoin has not been able to find stability above $115,000. In fact, the price has dropped by 2.55% within the period. As of press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $112,660.34, which represents a 2.61% decline in the last 24 hours.