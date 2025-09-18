Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 18:04
    The leading cryptocurrency has a relatively small chance of hitting $125,000 this year, according to Polymarket bettors
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to Polymarket bettors, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, currently has a 25% chance of surpassing the $125,000 level as early as this September. 

    Earlier today, the top cryptocurrency by market cap reached an intraday high of $117,934 on the Bitstamp exchange.

    It is down roughly 5.5% from its all-time peak of $124,517, which was reached on Aug. 14. 

    HOT Stories
    US XRP ETF Launch Rockets to $24 Million in First 90 Minutes
    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat
    'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure
    Ripple Announces Major Partnership with $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank Singapore

    Uber-bullish bets

    Advertisement

    There are also some uber-bullish traders who believe that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially reach $130,000 within less than two weeks.

    The odds of Bitcoin soaring all the way to $150,000 in September currently stand at 1%.

    What about Bitcoin bears? 

    The odds are not looking too rosy for Bitcoin bears, which shows that market sentiment has become overwhelmingly bullish. 

    Bitcoin has just an 11% chance of slipping to $107,000 this month, which is a considerable drop compared to a local peak of 11%. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/18/2025 - 10:59
    Top 2 Scenarios for Bitcoin Price Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    There is also only a 3% chance of Bitcoin plunging below $100,000 by the end of the month (compared to 41% in early September). 

    All eyes on Q4

    Polymarket bettors currently see a 42% chance of Bitcoin hitting by the end of the year. 

    As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee previously predicted that BTC could hit $200,000 as soon as this year, but the market currently sees only a 7% chance of such a scenario. 

    Bitwise's Matt Hogan previously compared the current market sentiment to the Super Bowl pre-game show due to the combination of the ETF bonanza and the Fed's rate cuts.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 16:09
    US XRP ETF Launch Rockets to $24 Million in First 90 Minutes
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 16:05
    'It's Official,' Top Expert Weighs in as Dogecoin, XRP ETF Countdown Begins
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Titan Raises $7M Seed from Galaxy Ventures and Launches Publicly on Solana
    Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang to Join Programming Lineup
    Trust Wallet Unveils Bold New Roadmap to Onboard the Next Billion Users, Powered by TWT
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 18:04
    Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 16:09
    US XRP ETF Launch Rockets to $24 Million in First 90 Minutes
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 16:05
    'It's Official,' Top Expert Weighs in as Dogecoin, XRP ETF Countdown Begins
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all