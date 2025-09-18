Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Polymarket bettors, Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, currently has a 25% chance of surpassing the $125,000 level as early as this September.

Earlier today, the top cryptocurrency by market cap reached an intraday high of $117,934 on the Bitstamp exchange.

It is down roughly 5.5% from its all-time peak of $124,517, which was reached on Aug. 14.

Uber-bullish bets

There are also some uber-bullish traders who believe that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially reach $130,000 within less than two weeks.

The odds of Bitcoin soaring all the way to $150,000 in September currently stand at 1%.

What about Bitcoin bears?

The odds are not looking too rosy for Bitcoin bears, which shows that market sentiment has become overwhelmingly bullish.

Bitcoin has just an 11% chance of slipping to $107,000 this month, which is a considerable drop compared to a local peak of 11%.

There is also only a 3% chance of Bitcoin plunging below $100,000 by the end of the month (compared to 41% in early September).

All eyes on Q4

Polymarket bettors currently see a 42% chance of Bitcoin hitting by the end of the year.

As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee previously predicted that BTC could hit $200,000 as soon as this year, but the market currently sees only a 7% chance of such a scenario.