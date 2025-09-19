Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 14:56
    September might no longer be Bitcoin bears' favorite month of the year
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is on track to have its best September ever in 2025, bucking its long-standing seasonal trend. 

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap has so far surged by 7.39% this month, with bulls clearly remaining in the driver's seat. 

    https://www.coinglass.com/today

    This September is so far on track to be a tad better compared to September 2024, when BTC added 7.29%. The cryptocurrency was also in the green in 2023, adding a rather modest 3.9%. 

    HOT Stories
    Don't Get Too Comfortable With $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can XRP Hit $4.20? Bitcoin Eyes $130,000 All-Time High, Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Meme Coin Euphoria
    Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut, XRP Futures Options to Go Live on CME, Top Trader Moves Ethereum to Binance — Crypto News Digest

    Bitcoin's worst month? 

    This three-year streak of gains comes after September became known as the month of Bitcoin bears following six consecutive years of negative gains. In September 2019, for instance, Bitcoin nose-dived by more than 13%. The holders of the largest cryptocurrency also faced massive losses in 2020 and 2021. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/18/2025 - 23:54
    Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut, XRP Futures Options to Go Live on CME, Top Trader Moves Ethereum to Binance — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Even in 2017, Bitcoin somehow managed to plunge by more than 7% in September despite being in the middle of a massive headline-grabbing bull run. This was the case due to China's harsh crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) when they were all the rage. During the same month, Chinese authorities also clamped down on local crypto exchanges that accounted for a sizable share of the global trading volume. 

    However, based on the most recent performance, September might no longer belong to the bears. 

    Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000?

    According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 50% chance of Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 this September. 

    The cryptocurrency came awfully close on Thursday, but it has since erased some of its gains, currently changing hands at $115,954, according to CoinGecko data. 

    At the same time, there is only a 13% chance of Bitcoin surging $125,000.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:09
    Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:54
    US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:09
    Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:56
    Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:54
    US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all