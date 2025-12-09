Advertisement
    BTCC Crypto Exchange Adds Professional Trading Tooling by TradingView

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 13:00
    BTCC, one of the longest-running crypto exchanges in the world, adds support for TradingView's professional market instruments.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    BTCC, the longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, announces the integration of its perpetual futures pairs on TradingView, the world's most popular trading website with 100 million visitors.

    Veteran crypto exchange BTCC now supports pro trading tooling by TradingView

    BTCC, the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announced today the integration of its perpetual futures pairs on TradingView, a charting platform with over 100 million users globally. 

    The integration enables traders to access BTCC’s 400+ futures pairs directly through TradingView’s charting and trading interface, allowing them to analyze price action and execute trades without leaving the platform.

    The integration responds to traders’ growing preference for unified workflows that combine professional market analysis with execution. 

    Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC, indicates the opportunities the new integration unlocks for traders and researchers in crypto:

    This integration combines TradingView’s analytical tools with BTCC’s range of perpetual futures pairs and deep liquidity. Our focus is on giving traders a smoother path from analysis to execution, and making it easier for them to manage futures strategies within the tools they rely on most.

    TradingView is recognized for advanced charting, customizable indicators and real-time data, and the addition of BTCC perpetual futures gives users the ability to track markets, test strategies and place derivatives trades from the same environment they already use for technical analysis. 

    By reducing the need to move between tools, the integration is designed to help traders react more efficiently to market developments.

    BTCC exceeds $1.15 trillion in trading volume in Q3, 2025

    In practice, traders use the integration by connecting their BTCC accounts to TradingView’s trading panel, after which they can trade BTCC perpetual futures pairs directly from TradingView charts. This includes major crypto markets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP and Dogecoin, alongside hundreds of additional perpetual futures pairs available on BTCC.

    The rollout follows a period of strong growth for BTCC. In its Q3, 2025, Growth Report, the exchange reported $1.15 trillion in trading volume during the quarter and confirmed that it offers more than 400 perpetual futures pairs, all of which are now accessible on TradingView.

    The launch also builds on BTCC’s broader expansion efforts in 2025, including its appointment of 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador.

