Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Suddenly Moves $428 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 16:29
    BlackRock may be attempting to sell Bitcoin and Ethereum again as crypto wallets associated with its ETFs have deposited over $428 million worth of both assets.
    Advertisement
    BlackRock Suddenly Moves $428 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After slowing down for a few days, BlackRock returned to its consistent sell-off activities as the firm was spotted moving large amounts of Bitcoin and Ethereum to Coinbase again.

    In just about 24 hours after its last deposits, BlackRock appears to be forming another long streak of steady Bitcoin and Ethereum sell-offs again. On Tuesday, on-chain monitoring firm Lookonchain revealed data showing that the firm moved 2,292 BTC and 9,976 ETH to Coinbase on Tuesday.

    While the total deposits are worth nearly $430 million, this marks the second time that BlackRock has moved the tokens in suspected attempts to sell this week.

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Suddenly Moves $428 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Ethereum L1 Hits 2025 Record with Over 1.9 Million Daily Transactions
    Morning Crypto Report: Legendary XRP Community Insider Drops $589 Riddle; 51,231,999,673 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deposit Stuns Major Korean Exchange; -39% for Bitcoin? Get Ready, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Ripple Exec Makes Massive 2026 Prediction

    How long till BlackRock stops selling?

    Notably, BlackRock has embarked on this series of Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits over the past months, following the recurring volatilities facing the broad crypto market.

    Advertisement

    Although BlackRock has not made any clarification on the purpose of its steady crypto transfers, the frequent Bitcoin and Ethereum deposits from the firm to a crypto exchange have been widely perceived as sell attempts among crypto traders.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/22/2025 - 13:18
    $270 Million From BlackRock Wallets Hit Coinbase; Bitcoin and Ethereum at Risk of Sell-Off
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    As such, market watchers are curious about how long the firm will continue selling its Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings and whether it is still holding on to its bullish stance.

    Advertisement

    The latest deposit made today has coincided with a broad market downtrend, and all leading cryptocurrencies are trading in the red zone, with Bitcoin and Ethereum showing daily decreases of 0.49% and 0.56%, respectively, over the last day.

    BlackRock notes $118.64 Million in Bitcoin ETF Outflow 

    Following BlackRock’s massive sell-out, its Bitcoin ETF recorded a significant outflow of $118.64 million on Monday, suggesting weakened interest among institutional investors.

    With such a massive outflow, it is not surprising that the fund has continued to move a substantial portion of its holdings back to Coinbase, as momentum continues to fade.

    With the negative trend spreading across the crypto market and major crypto ETFs, the poor market performance has continued to ignite fear among retail investors.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 15:49
    Binance Trims Market Listings: Five Spot Pairs Set to Be Removed
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 15:46
    Solana Sees 8,392% Liquidation Imbalance in Brutal 12-Hour Reset
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 16:29
    BlackRock Suddenly Moves $428 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 15:49
    Binance Trims Market Listings: Five Spot Pairs Set to Be Removed
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 24, 2025 - 15:46
    Solana Sees 8,392% Liquidation Imbalance in Brutal 12-Hour Reset
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD