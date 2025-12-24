Ripple Moves $120 Million in XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Down 100%, Cardano and Solana to Build Cross-Chain Bridge — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Ripple moves 65 million XRP to unknown address

Ripple offloads a large amount of XRP to an unknown adress as the asset continues to trail downward.

Mysterious transfer. Ripple transferred 65 million XRP, worth over $121 million, to an unknown address in a single transaction.

Ripple has stirred discussions across the crypto community today following a large XRP transfer pulled by the renowned San Francisco-based blockchain company.

On Tuesday, December 23, blockchain monitoring platform Whale Alert showcased data revealing a massive crypto transfer from Ripple involving tens of millions of XRP amid the broad crypto market volatility. The data shows that Ripple moved 65 million XRP worth over $121 million to an unknown address, sparking curiosity about what the firm might be up to.

The transfer, which was executed in a single transaction, came at a time when the broad crypto market was moving on a negative path, with XRP trading in deep red territory.

While such a move is not frequently noticed from Ripple, the mysterious transfer of such a large volume of XRP from the firm has caused market watchers to wonder about the purpose of the transfer. Some commentators fear that the transfer could signal a potential sell-off from the firm or a liquidity move, considering its timing and nature.

Shiba Inu burn activity stalls as price slips

Shiba Inu rebound potential now in doubt as burn rate fell 100% in past 24 hours.

According to Shibburn data, a platform that tracks the blockchain’s deflationary activities, there have been zero token burns within 25 hours.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem relies on the burn mechanism to reduce the circulating supply of SHIB. It periodically sends tokens to dead wallets and permanently removes them from circulation, with the hopes that it could create scarcity and improve the price outlook.

However, the ecosystem did not perform any burns despite the dropping price of SHIB on the market. The dog-themed meme coin has been battling bearish momentum, with all attempts at rebound failing to push the asset up.

Shiba Inu remains volatile and dropped from a high of $0.000007348 to a low of $0.000007126 within this period of zero burn activity. As of press time, SHIB exchanges hands at $0.000007144, which represents a 2.05% decline.

Cardano and Solana founders agree on cross-chain bridge plan

The bridge could make Cardano's native token (ADA) to be usable on the Solana network for trading and DeFi.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko have agreed to establish a cross-chain bridge between their two networks.

Historically, the Solana and Cardano communities have been fierce rivals. Hence, this marks quite a significant breakthrough.

It began with Anatoly Yakovenko showing a desire to end the hostility between blockchain communities. On the X social media network, he opined that fighting with Cardano or XRP is "bearish."

However, before the founders could seal the deal, prominent community members engaged in a heated debate over which chain is superior.

Despite the bickering, Yakovenko replied to the idea of interoperability with "Let's do it." Hoskinson then quote-tweeted the interaction with "Time to get cooking."