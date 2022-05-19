Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 19

Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can withstand the overall market fall?
Bulls could not dominate for a long time, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has lost the support at $30,000, falling by 2.12% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the wide range between the support at $25,400 and the resistance at $32,950. At the moment, a further drop is more likely than a rise as the main crypto is below $30,000. In addition, the selling volume has increased, which confirms bears' power.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,165 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is following Bitcoin (BTC) with a decline of 3.96%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) has fixed below the important level at $2,000, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the downward move can continue to the zone around $1,800.

Ethereum is trading at $1,927 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is not an exception to the rule, falling by 6.29% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE has continued the drop after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.09 mark. If buyers cannot hold $0.08, the meme coin has all the chances to test the nearest support at $0.07 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.0833 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 7.33%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB is coming back to the recently tested support level at $0.000011. If the daily candle fixes near and the selling volume rises, traders might see a further drop below $0.000010. Such a scenario can happen within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001147 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

