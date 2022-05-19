BTC, ETH, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 19

Bulls could not dominate for a long time, and most of the coins have returned to the red zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has lost the support at $30,000, falling by 2.12% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading in the middle of the wide range between the support at $25,400 and the resistance at $32,950. At the moment, a further drop is more likely than a rise as the main crypto is below $30,000. In addition, the selling volume has increased, which confirms bears' power.
Bitcoin is trading at $29,165 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is following Bitcoin (BTC) with a decline of 3.96%.
Ethereum (ETH) has fixed below the important level at $2,000, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the downward move can continue to the zone around $1,800.
Ethereum is trading at $1,927 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is not an exception to the rule, falling by 6.29% since yesterday.
DOGE has continued the drop after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.09 mark. If buyers cannot hold $0.08, the meme coin has all the chances to test the nearest support at $0.07 until the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.0833 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is the biggest loser from the list today, going down by 7.33%.
SHIB is coming back to the recently tested support level at $0.000011. If the daily candle fixes near and the selling volume rises, traders might see a further drop below $0.000010. Such a scenario can happen within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001147 at press time.