BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 12

Bulls could not keep the rise from the weekend going, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has almost touched the resistance level of $49,027. Until the price is below that mark, traders may expect a correction. Thus, Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's peak, which is also a bearish signal. In this case, one can expect a drop to the $47,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,883 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 1.72%.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH keeps going down after a false breakout of the $2,524 level. If today's candle closes around the current levels, traders may witness a test of the $2,400-$2,450 zone this week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,485 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, declining by 2.88%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is looking weak after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.54 zone. Until that happens, one can expect a further correction to the vital area of $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.5183 at press time.