Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 12

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Will traders see correction of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP this week?
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 14:56
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 12
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not keep the rise from the weekend going, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has almost touched the resistance level of $49,027. Until the price is below that mark, traders may expect a correction. Thus, Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's peak, which is also a bearish signal. In this case, one can expect a drop to the $47,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,883 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 1.72%.

Image by TradingView

The price of ETH keeps going down after a false breakout of the $2,524 level. If today's candle closes around the current levels, traders may witness a test of the $2,400-$2,450 zone this week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,485 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, declining by 2.88%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is looking weak after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.54 zone. Until that happens, one can expect a further correction to the vital area of $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.5183 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano Sees Explosive 1,016% Surge in Fund Inflows, While ADA Price Targets $0.68
2024/02/12 14:53
Cardano Sees Explosive 1,016% Surge in Fund Inflows, While ADA Price Targets $0.68
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Massive $10.5 Million Solana Transferred to Binance as SOL Price Dips 5%
2024/02/12 14:53
Massive $10.5 Million Solana Transferred to Binance as SOL Price Dips 5%
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Less Than 10,000 Blocks Until Bitcoin Halving: Will BTC Break $50,000?
2024/02/12 14:53
Less Than 10,000 Blocks Until Bitcoin Halving: Will BTC Break $50,000?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 12
Cardano Sees Explosive 1,016% Surge in Fund Inflows, While ADA Price Targets $0.68
Massive $10.5 Million Solana Transferred to Binance as SOL Price Dips 5%
Show all