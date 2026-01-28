DOGE Price Analysis for January 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are back in the game after a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 3.75%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.1273. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the $0.1250 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of the nearest level at $0.1279. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing rise to the $0.13 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is less positive for buyers. The rate of DOGE is near the support level, which means sellers' pressure remains relevant.

As none of the sides is dominating, sideways trading in the range of $0.12-$0.13 is the most likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1263 at press time.