AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 12:59
    2026 could be promising for XRP as it enters a defining turning point.
    Advertisement
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Asset manager 21Shares has shared its XRP predictions for 2026. The ETF issuer highlighted that XRP enters 2026 with the groundwork laid out for institutional breakout.

    In an X post, 21Shares outlined its XRP price predictions for 2026. In a base case scenario, 21Shares analysts predict XRP reaching $2.45, a near 30% increase from current prices. In a bull case scenario, XRP is predicted to reach $2.69, a 40% increase, while in a bear case scenario, XRP might drop 16% to $1.60.

    21Shares explains the reason for its base case target to be due to regulatory stability, which supports steady ETF flows and incremental utility. It predicts a bull case of $2.69 amid institutional RWA scaling and potential repricing due to supply exhaustion. 21Shares predicts a 16% XRP drop in a bear case scenario on the basis that stagnant adoption and capital rotation might offset legal victory benefits.

    Advertisement

    XRP at definitive turning point

    In its blogpost, 21Shares noted that XRP stands at a defining turning point as 2026 progresses. The cryptocurrency eyes a decisive shift from speculative volatility to a valuation anchored in institutional fundamentals.

    The final resolution of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit last year removed the structural overhang that had limited XRP’s price for years, despite underlying utility.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Key XRP Metric Hints Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Rockets 197%, Peter Brandt Names Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Target

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 06:15
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Now that the legal cloud over XRP has been removed, the crypto asset has entered a phase of market driven price discovery as it can no longer rely on courtroom hype or regulatory uncertainty to drive its valuation or excuse underperformance.

    Advertisement

    What to expect?

    According to 21Shares, XRP's setup echoes Ethereum’s trajectory from 2017 to 2018, when abstract promise gave way to proven utility during "DeFi Summer" in 2020. XRP seems to be entering a similar phase.

    If this is the case, 2026 might be shaping up to be a breakout year for XRP and its ecosystem, owing to a resilient investor base and increasing institutional adoption.

    21Shares added that the XRP network may be primed for continued price appreciation as a history of sharp uncoiling after multiyear compression meets with regulatory clarity and institutional adoption.

    #XRP Price Prediction #XRP News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:53
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 28
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:46
    3,203 New XRP Accounts: Fundamental Spike on XRP Ledger Spotted
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The State of TRON H2 2025: Stablecoin Settlement at Scale Amid Rising Competition
    Toobit and LALIGA Celebrate Partnership with $1M Super Match Carnival
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:59
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:53
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 28
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:46
    3,203 New XRP Accounts: Fundamental Spike on XRP Ledger Spotted
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:05
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) to Boost On-Chain Lending With This New Amendment
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:01
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Delivers Ultra-Rare $0 Anomaly for Bulls, 429% Bitcoin Price Rise Everyone Forgot About, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Legendary February "Win Streak": What to Expect?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:59
    XRP to $2.69? Bull and Bear Case Targets Revealed in 2026 Price Prediction
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:53
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 28
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 12:46
    3,203 New XRP Accounts: Fundamental Spike on XRP Ledger Spotted
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all