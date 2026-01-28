XRP Price Analysis for January 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has gone up by 2.14% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the local resistance at $1.9327. However, if the daily bar closes not far from that mark, traders may expect ongoing growth to the $1.95 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level at $1.9276. If its breakout happens and the candle closes above it with a short wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.95-$2 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the nearest level at $1.8209.

If the weekly bar closes far from that, bulls may seize the initiative, which might lead to growth to the $2-$2.10 area next month.

XRP is trading at $1.9294 at press time.