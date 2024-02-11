BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are rising on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.72% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has almost touched the $49,048 level. However, one should pay attention to the candle closure. If it happens below yesterday's peak, traders may witness a correction to the nearest support zone at $46,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $48,122 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than BTC, going up by 0.71%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) looks more bearish than BTC as the daily candle is about to close far from its peak. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a local drop to the $2,400-$2,450 zone soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,508 at press time.