Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 11

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect upward move by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) soon?
Sun, 11/02/2024 - 16:00
BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 11
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most coins are rising on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.72% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC has almost touched the $49,048 level. However, one should pay attention to the candle closure. If it happens below yesterday's peak, traders may witness a correction to the nearest support zone at $46,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $48,122 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than BTC, going up by 0.71%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) looks more bearish than BTC as the daily candle is about to close far from its peak. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect a local drop to the $2,400-$2,450 zone soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,508 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 11
2024/02/11 15:57
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on AMM Amendment Delay: Details
2024/02/11 15:57
Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on AMM Amendment Delay: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Community Stunned by Elon Musk AI Bot Grok Revelation on Shibarium
2024/02/11 15:57
SHIB Community Stunned by Elon Musk AI Bot Grok Revelation on Shibarium
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

BTC and ETH Price Prediction for February 11
ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 11
Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on AMM Amendment Delay: Details
Show all